Aniah Blanchard’s mom thankful Aniah’s Law is used in Dadeville mass shooting

Mother of Aniah Blanchard on impact of 'Aniah's Law'
By Lauren Harksen
Published: Apr. 26, 2023 at 9:26 PM CDT|Updated: 13 hours ago
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - A judge has denied the bond for five of the six suspects in the Dadeville mass shooting that killed four and injured 32 others.

The decision is part of Aniah’s Law which gives judges the discretion to deny bail to violent offenders. The law is named after Aniah Blanchard. The man accused of killing Aniah was out on bond after being charged with attempted murder, kidnapping, and robbery.

Aniah’s mother Angela Harris fought for the passing of the law after her daughter’s death. She believes the law has been used over a dozen times and adds that Aniah would be proud to know violent offenders are being kept off the street.

The usage of the law in the Dadeville case is bringing up a mix of emotions for Harris. She says her heart is broken because the suspects are so young but is glad to know they won’t be able to hurt someone else in the meantime.

She says in the case, it’s bittersweet because just a few months ago, she spoke to the seniors at Dadeville High School about the law.

“Wow. Now we’re having to use it for them to get justice for them,” she explains. “So just emotionally overwhelming but so proud. I’m just proud that they’re using it... To know that Aniah’s Law is saving lives by keeping violent offenders in jail until their trial.. It’s working!”

Harris says with the way gun violence is running rampant in our society now, you can’t take any chances. She says using Aniah’s Law for this shooting needed to be done.

As for the sixth suspect in the case, he is being held without bond ahead of a separate hearing.

