Annexation in Mobile would impact tax revenue for schools

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - If the city expands its borders, it will have a little-noticed impact on the Mobile County Public School System.

The details are complicated, with origins in a school tax vote more than two decades ago. But the bottom line is this: Annexation would inflict a short-term hit on schools before tax collections recover and eventually produce more revenue than if annexation does not pass.

A report produced by PFM Financial Advisors, a firm hired by the City Council to study the impact of annexation, included that detail deep within a 139-page report. But it has received scant attention, and Mayor Sandy Stimpson’s administration has downplayed it.

The reason for the revenue change dates to 2001, when Mobile County residents – under a threat by then-Superintendent Harold Dodge to eliminate high school football and marching band programs – approved a tax hike. It was the first education tax increase in Mobile County since 1945 after several failed attempts – including as recently as 1999.

But the tax increases were not uniform. Residents of Mobile and Prichard opted for a 12-mill increase in the property tax, which cost the owner of a $100,000 house an additional $120 a year. Residents in the rest of the county, however, chose a 4-mill increase and a half-percent increased in the sales tax.

If the City Council approves annexation and the voters in those neighborhoods choose to come in, they eventually would be treated like other city residents. However, while the extra sales tax would go away immediately, higher property taxes would not kick in until after five years.

The impact would depend on the precise annexation plan. But the city estimates that the area in the most-expansive option – with almost 26,000 residents – produces nearly $2.5 million a year from sales and property taxes approved in 2001. If that entire area annexed into Mobile, the school system would lose an average of nearly $1 million a year for five years.

After residents begin paying the higher property tax rate in year six, according to city projections, the school system would start taking in more money than it would under the current system. By the end of the first decade, the 10-year totals would be close to a wash. And after that, according to city officials, the schools would continue to beat revenue projections under the current system.

The amount of money involved is a tiny share of the school system’s $700 million annual budget, but school board President Sherry Dillihay-McDade said the loss of sales tax revenue is something that bears watching.

“They help fund our schools, and to have a loss of that is gonna hurt some of our schools – especially the inner-city schools in my district,” she said. “Hopefully, we can rectify that by coming up with a better solution. As far as annexation.”

Added board member Reginald Crenshaw: “Every dime is a lot. But, again, we’re still investigating to see exactly what the direct impact would be.”

Crenshaw told FOX10 News that the school system’s chief financial officer and Superintendent Chresal Threadgill are studying the issue.

“So until they make a decision, you know, we have not had a lot of conversation other than the CFO and the superintendent talking about,” he said.

Representatives of the Stimpson administration said they have kept the school system informed. A spokeswoman for the school system, likewise, told FOX10 News that the system is working with the city.

