Author Tom Hine discusses new book: The Balanced Wealth Approach

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - Personal finance and wellness are both hot topics and with a potentially looming banking crisis, it’s an important time to think and talk about our finances. We sat down to talk with Tom Hine about his new book The Balanced Wealth Approach.

The Balanced Wealth Approach is a lifestyle that incorporates physical fitness, mental health, and spiritual well-being into financial planning.

According to Hine’s book, The Balanced Wealth Approach, the secrets to living long and living rich are clarifying one’s values, committing to physical, mental, spiritual, and financial wellness practices such as preventative medicine, nutrition, meditation, yoga, martial arts, and spending time with family and friends, along with having a solid financial plan.

Tom is the founder of Capital Wealth Management, a Connecticut-based firm with approximately $250 million in assets under management, he is among the top four percent of wealth managers at Commonwealth Financial Network, the largest privately held broker/dealer in the U.S., and he inspires others to consider what it means to live a truly rich life.

