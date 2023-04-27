Baldwin County EMA hosting Severe Weather Preparedness Town Hall

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - Severe weather is no stranger to the Gulf Coast, and that’s why it is so important to not only be weather aware, but also to be weather prepared! That is why the Baldwin County EMA is excited to announce their upcoming Severe Weather Preparedness Town Hall.

Event Details:

Tuesday, May 2nd

4:00 PM - 8:00 PM

Baldwin County Coliseum

19477 Fairground Rd

Robertsdale, AL 36567

It will be an interesting and educational night planned with local information to help you, your family, and your business prepare for impacts that affect our coastal community. FOX10′s own Chief Meteorologist Jason Smith and Baldwin County reporter Hal Scheurich will be presenting.

This event is open and free to the public. There will be giveaways, along with weather radio programming. Hurricane season is fast approaching, and now is the time to be prepared. We hope to see you there!

