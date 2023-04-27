Advertise With Us
The ‘Connected Mom’ guide to spring into summer

By WALA Staff
Published: Apr. 27, 2023 at 10:00 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - Spring into summer this year! The “Connected Mom”, Tech Lifestyle Expert Carley Knobloch covers a round-up of products to get this spring season that will help families now and before the busy summer months begin…including a smarter home, a smarter way to grill, and even a device that helps clean your pool!

Carley is obsessed with helping people use technology to make life easier (and more fun). As a Today Show contributor and HGTV host, she explores the world of home control and also helps makes tech simple to even the least savvy among us. On her blog, CarleyK.com, she helps busy humans navigate the world of personal technology.

