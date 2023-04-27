Daphne man sentenced to 17½ years for sexually exploiting young relative

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - A Daphne man who admitted to having pornographic images of a young relative on his iPhone will go to prison for 17½ years, a federal judge decided Thursday.

Stephen Linwood Richey, 69, pleaded guilty in January to sexual exploitation of a child.

U.S. District Judge Terry Moorer also ordered the defendant to be supervised by the U.S. Probation Office for 25 years after his release and imposed restrictions on his computer use.

According to court records, the victim discovered the images in April 2022 when she borrowed Richey’s phone. A forensic examination of the phone turned up about 120 images of child sexual abuse material.

Defense attorney John Beck sought a 15-year sentence, which was the mandatory-minimum prison term. He submitted character letters on Richey’s behalf from his wife and children.

“Mr. Richey has demonstrated genuine remorse and taken responsibility for his actions by pleading guilty to the one-count indictment,” Beck wrote in a sentencing memo. “His willingness to accept the terms of the plea agreement, including waiving the right to appeal the sentence and making restitution, further reflects his sincere desire to make amends and seek redemption. Although Mr. Richey accepts the fact that he will likely be serving a sentence for the rest of his life, he did not wish to burden the victim with any further court appearances, especially appearing before a jury.”

Beck also referenced his client’s history of health problems.

“Given his advanced age and deteriorating health, a longer sentence could significantly impact his ability to receive the necessary medical care and potentially shorten his life expectancy,” he wrote.

Beck had asked a federal judge to prohibit prosecutors from using evidence gathered from the phone on grounds that the defendant was not truly acting voluntarily when he gave investigators the passcode to open the device. However, Moorer denied that.

