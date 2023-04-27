Dating trends this spring

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - If you want to enhance your dating profile and embrace new trends this spring, Bumble is sharing fresh dating tips for this season.

Bumble’s relationship expert Shan Boodram talks about the women-first dating and social networking app’s latest survey. Bumble conducted a survey across the U.S. to find dating trends that highlight the top traits people are looking for in a date. The survey also helped the app discover some of the most attractive qualities in a partner, how people feel about dating this season, and much more.

Boodram says 73% of people are focused on their dating journey and 61% want it to be fun. She says a lot of people are willing to date outside of their city, and 59% are taking part in ‘open casting’ and embracing different personalities, and prioritizing values over looks.

The relationship expert suggests making the most out of your dating experience by keeping it fresh and exciting this season. She says Bumble has a featured called “Speed Dating,” which gives members a weekly opportunity to talk with people in their local area for three minutes without sharing any photos. Once time is up, members can choose to match and start a traditional online dating experience.

As for date ideas, Boodram says 83% of survey respondents prefer casual dates. She says hiking, walking, going to the farmer’s market, or simply doing things you’re interested in doing, will help you feel relaxed and invite natural conversation.

