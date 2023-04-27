Advertise With Us
Local Steals and Deals

Horse set to compete in Kentucky Derby euthanized after severe injury

Wild On Ice, one of this year's Kentucky Derby contenders, had to be euthanized after suffering...
Wild On Ice, one of this year's Kentucky Derby contenders, had to be euthanized after suffering a severe injury.(Churchill Downs/Bee Buck Photography)
By Patricia Perry and Chelsea Collinsworth
Published: Apr. 27, 2023 at 1:59 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD/Gray News) - A horse that was set to race in the Kentucky Derby on May 6 has been euthanized after it suffered an injury during its workout early Thursday morning.

The horse’s owner, Frank Sumpter, said Wild On Ice made a wrong step on his back right leg, which caused a fracture. The horse was taken to a clinic in Lexington where they made the decision to euthanize the horse due to the injury’s severity.

Sumpter said he’s sad at his loss because there’s always another race but there won’t be another horse like Wild On Ice.

“Wild On Ice and the Lord gave us an amazing run and it’s a tough, tough deal,” he said.

Copyright 2023 KCBD via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A former prison guard who is named in documents detailing a convicted killer’s early release...
Former prison guard poses as inmate’s sister to visit convicted killer, officials say
Scene of Amtrak train-car crash
Mobile PD provides details on deadly crash involving an Amtrak train and vehicle
Theodore man pleads guilty to robbery
Circle K robbery netted Theodore man 100 cigarette cartons, $51 – and a federal conviction
Jonathan Nakhla sentenced to 25 years
Former Mobile neurosurgeon sentenced to 25 years for fatal wreck
Donald Jones
UPDATE: Suspected Walmart shoplifter who assaulted store employee arrested

Latest News

The Air National Guardsman accused of leaking classified military documents is set to appear in...
Guardsman in leak case wanted to kill a ‘ton of people’: US
Sen. Ben Cardin, D-Md., center, introduces Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer, D-N.Y., at a...
Latest push to revive Equal Rights Amendment fails in Senate
This combination photo shows, from left, Dylan Arrington, Casey Grayson, Corey Harrison and...
Escaped Mississippi detainee captured in Texas; 2 more remain on the run
Making his major league debut, Pittsburgh Pirates' Drew Maggi (39) runs to first base during...
‘This is it’: After 13 years in the minors, Pirates’ Drew Maggi makes MLB debut
Zooey Zephyr speaks on the House floor for the first time in a week during a session at the...
Montana lawmaker silenced but not silent, vows to fight on