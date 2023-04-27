iHeart Media Weekend Rundown

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - iHeart Media’s Bill Black is giving us a rundown of this weekend’s events.

38th Annual INTERSTATE MULLET TOSS- Fri/Sat/Sun 10am (children toss), 12 noon (adults), Flora-Bama Lounge, Perdido Key

Those who participate in the Mullet Toss will throw a dead mullet over the state line of Florida and Alabama to see who gets the farthest. Proceeds from every mullet tossed will go to Local Youth Charities, including local schools’ education and prevention programs from the Community Drug & Alcohol Council, Inc. (CDAC). CLICK HERE

3rd Annual FUSE PROJECT LIP SYNC BATTLE- Thurs 7pm, Soul Kitchen, downtown Mobile

Select teams of community members (not professionals!) will compete before a panel of celebrity judges and peers for the chance to take home the Lip Sync Battle trophy. All proceeds benefit The Historic Avenue Foundation’s education pipeline. CLICK HERE

PICKLEBALL PEP RALLY- Sat 8am-5pm, Daphne Tennis & Pickleball Complex, Main Street, Daphne

Day of pickleball, games, prizes, raffle tickets, food trucks, music and fun. Benefit for Kidz Eatz weekend backpack meals for students in Baldwin County. CLICK HERE

PENSACOLA CRAWFISH FESTIVAL- Fri 11am-11pm; Sat 10am-11pm; Sun 11am-5pm, Seville Square & Fountain Park, downtown Pensacola

The festival features thousands of pounds of boiled crawfish, plus live music, arts & crafts and more! Sponsored by Fiesta Pensacola. CLICK HERE

MARINE CORPS LEAGUE’S 21st Annual VEHICLE & CYCLE SHOW- Sat 8am, Five Flags Speedway, Pensacola

The expanded line up for this year’s event includes Show Cars, Daily Drivers, ATV’s, Trucks, Jeeps and Motorcycles. The show is free and open to the public with live music. Games will be available along with door prizes. CLICK HERE

