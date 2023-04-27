Inspiring Women on the Coast holds annual conference

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - Fourteen women received awards from Inspiring Women on the Coast at the organization’s seventh annual conference Thursday afternoon in Mobile.

The conference recognized women from the Mobile area who have inspired others through their work, dedication, and passion. It featured several guest speakers, including Penelope House Executive Director Tonie Ann Torrans.

Organizers said it’s a way to let these women know that they’re appreciated for their daily efforts.

“You never know what people are dealing with,” said Inspiring Women on the Coast Director Kymberly Soule.

“So, our Inspiring Women’s conference is just a way to give them a little celebration, make them feel special. With our glitter squad, it’s just so fun because they have no idea. And when they get glitter thrown on them, everyone becomes a little girl. It’s just a great day to celebrate women,” she said.

