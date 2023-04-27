Local High School tennis players battle for the Blue Map

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - Teams from across the state migrated to Mobile to compete in this year’s high school tennis tournament at the Mobile Tennis Center. Many local teams competed for the class 1A, 3A and 6A titles on Monday and Tuesday.

The battle for class 4A, 5A, and 7A titles will take place tomorrow and Friday.

The first matches started bright and early ON Monday morning and will continue throughout the week. Each player has been focused and ready to go.

Loved ones lined the fences to watch each player fight for their spot in the championship round. St. Luke’s number 1 girls singles player Ella Bentley claimed a 6-1, 6-1 victory over Lauderdale County’s Jilly Tanner to win the state championship, a huge accomplishment for the freshman and the Wildcats program.

Bentley was the only player from the local area who came away with an individual state crown.

Spanish Fort’s Goodwin Holley has a good shot at the 6A boys singles title, but his match is postponed until Friday at Lagoon Park in Montgomery.

St. Paul’s had a lot of success throughout the tournament. Pearce Graf and Amelia Rivers competed for the 6a girls doubles championship. Thomas Brutkiewicz competed for the 6A boys singles title at only 13 years old and Emma Hamilton competed for the 6A girls singles title for the Saints.

As for the Toros, Jake Miller and Maysun Marino competed for the 6A boys’ doubles championship.

Classes 4A, 5A, and 7A will take the court Thursday and Friday in hopes of securing their blue map as well.

