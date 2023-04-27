Advertise With Us
Mobile Police: Man “Raises Cane” at Walmart

Donald Jones Accused of Assault and Robbery
By Byron Day
Published: Apr. 26, 2023 at 8:21 PM CDT|Updated: 38 minutes ago
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) -A funny thing happened when we got ready to get information on today’s FOX10 News Fugitive Files “Guest Star:’he was already in jail!

According to Mobile Police, 45 year old Donald Jones was arrested Tuesday on a misdemeanor charge of Menacing, and was in Metro. But Monday, he tried to push a grocery cart full of food out of the Walmart on South University, without paying for it. That’s when things got crazy.

Two store employees first tried to stop him, but M-P-D says he used the shopping cart to try and bull his way through them. Another customer then tried to help the employees, but police say he was attacked by Jones, who started beating him with a walking cane. At one point during the fight, Jones hit the victim so hard, he broke the cane over the guy’s head. That’s when investigators tell FOX10 News Fugitive Files, Jones then strolled out of the store, without the shopping cart, but holding a piece of the cane in his hand. Jones is now charged with assault and robbery.

Next week, a brand new FOX10 News Fugitive Files on FOX10 News at 5 and 9PM.

Copyright 2023 WALA. All rights reserved.

