More details on man struck by lightning in Panama City Beach

By WJHG Newsroom
Published: Apr. 27, 2023 at 1:02 PM CDT|Updated: 7 hours ago
PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Panama City Beach Police have reported an update on the person hit by lightning.

At 11:52 a.m. on Thursday, a 33-year-old male was hit at the City Pier. When officers arrived on scene, they say he was receiving CPR from a bystander.

The victim was reported with serious injuries. EMS was immediately dispatched, and he was transported to Bay Medical Center for further treatment.

We’ll continue to update as we learn more.

