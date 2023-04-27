Advertise With Us
Local Steals and Deals

Mother’s Day Gift Ideas: Up Mom’s garden game

By Jennifer Lambers
Published: Apr. 27, 2023 at 7:36 AM CDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - It’s almost Mother’s Day – and now is the time to start thinking about that special gift. But, it’s time to think past the typical bouquet.

The National Retail Federation reports that 72% of Americans gave Mom a bouquet of flowers to celebrate her last year. So, this year, why not give Mom a summer full of flowers, vegetables, and herbs, too? It’s a gift that will keep on giving! From the perfect tools to innovative varieties, there are plenty of ways to make any mom’s day all season long.

The Home Depot’s Director of Trend & Design Sarah Fishburne and Division Merchandise Manager of Live Goods Dan Stuppiello talked with us on Studio10 about some inspiration for this year’s gifts. They talked about:

· Essential gifts for plant moms of all levels, from beginners to green thumbs

· The latest trends in live goods and backyard designs

· Beyond the garden last-minute gifts for Moms of all interests

· Special ‘Buys of the Day,’ Spring Hubs & Virtual Workshops to assist DIYers

You can find more inspiration and information here.

Copyright 2023 WALA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A former prison guard who is named in documents detailing a convicted killer’s early release...
Former prison guard poses as inmate’s sister to visit convicted killer, officials say
Theodore man pleads guilty to robbery
Circle K robbery netted Theodore man 100 cigarette cartons, $51 – and a federal conviction
Scene of Amtrak train-car crash
Mobile PD provides details on deadly crash involving an Amtrak train and vehicle
Jonathan Nakhla sentenced to 25 years
Former Mobile neurosurgeon sentenced to 25 years for fatal wreck
Alabama Law Enforcement Agency
ALEA may have defied state law by identifying 2 Dadeville suspects

Latest News

'The Balanced Wealth Approach'
Author Tom Hine discusses new book: The Balanced Wealth Approach
Accel Day & Evening Academy
ACCEL Academy hosting Career Fair this weekend
Breakfast Enchiladas
Recipe: Breakfast Enchiladas
Mississippi Mania
Mississippi Mania