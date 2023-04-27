Mother’s Day Gift Ideas: Up Mom’s garden game

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - It’s almost Mother’s Day – and now is the time to start thinking about that special gift. But, it’s time to think past the typical bouquet.

The National Retail Federation reports that 72% of Americans gave Mom a bouquet of flowers to celebrate her last year. So, this year, why not give Mom a summer full of flowers, vegetables, and herbs, too? It’s a gift that will keep on giving! From the perfect tools to innovative varieties, there are plenty of ways to make any mom’s day all season long.

The Home Depot’s Director of Trend & Design Sarah Fishburne and Division Merchandise Manager of Live Goods Dan Stuppiello talked with us on Studio10 about some inspiration for this year’s gifts. They talked about:

· Essential gifts for plant moms of all levels, from beginners to green thumbs

· The latest trends in live goods and backyard designs

· Beyond the garden last-minute gifts for Moms of all interests

· Special ‘Buys of the Day,’ Spring Hubs & Virtual Workshops to assist DIYers

You can find more inspiration and information here.

