MPD arrest man for arson

Eddie Lacey
Eddie Lacey(Mobile County Metro Jail)
By Robert Ristaneo
Published: Apr. 27, 2023 at 3:54 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - Mobile police said they have arrested a man for first degree arson.

According to officials, Mobile Fire and Rescue responded to a home on Greenlawn Drive Thursday morning and noticed smoke coming from the home.

The people in the house were able to evacuate without injury and MFRD was able to put the fire out, according to authorities.

Police said the fire was started in a back room of the house intentionally during a domestic situation.

Eddie Lacey, 40, was arrested for first degree arson and interfering with a domestic violence call. Lacey also had two outstanding warrants for third degree assault and public intoxication, according to jail records.

