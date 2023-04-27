MPD arrests man for arson, accused of setting ex-girlfriends house on fire

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - Mobile police have arrested a man for first-degree arson.

According to officials, Mobile Fire-Rescue responded to a home on Greenlawn Drive Thursday morning and noticed smoke coming from the home.

The people in the house were able to evacuate without injury and MFR was able to put the fire out.

FOX 10 News spoke with the victim who says it was her ex-boyfriend, 40-year-old Eddie Lacey.

She says she was getting her kids ready for school when they started smelling smoke in the back of the house.

“I thought he left peacefully. We went back to the kitchen, smoke still was going everywhere. I opened the washroom door flames were everywhere. I just saw the house was on fire,” she said.

According to investigators, Lacey intentionally set the fire in the back of the home around 7:00 a.m.

He was booked into Metro Jail hours later.

The victim says Lacey threatened to set the house on fire the night before.

“Once my brother told him to leave he started threatening me, threatening my brothers saying that he was gonna kill us and burn the house down. And that he was going to kill himself once he killed me,” she said.

MPD also booked Lacey on other warrants including 3rd-degree assault and public intoxication.

He’s scheduled to appear in court Friday.

The victim says her family lost everything in the fire.

They have set up a Go Fund Me and are accepting donations through Cash App at $zay2cute.

Copyright 2023 WALA. All rights reserved.