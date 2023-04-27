Advertise With Us
Local Steals and Deals

MPD makes arrest in Partridge Street murder

Jaymon Johnson
Jaymon Johnson(Mobile County Metro Jail)
By Robert Ristaneo
Published: Apr. 26, 2023 at 8:56 PM CDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - Mobile Police said they have arrested a suspect in the Partridge Street shooting that killed one woman and injured a 14-year-old on March 30.

Jaymon Johnson, 18, has been identified as the suspect and is in police custody, according to officials.

Authorities said Johnson is charged with murder, first degree assault, shooting into an unoccupied vehicle and three counts of reckless endangerment.

Copyright 2023 WALA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A former prison guard who is named in documents detailing a convicted killer’s early release...
Former prison guard poses as inmate’s sister to visit convicted killer, officials say
Burglar killed during attempted burglary
Man dies after getting shot while attempting to break into a house
Theodore man pleads guilty to robbery
Circle K robbery netted Theodore man 100 cigarette cartons, $51 – and a federal conviction
Jonathan Nakhla sentenced to 25 years
Former Mobile neurosurgeon sentenced to 25 years for fatal wreck
Alabama Law Enforcement Agency
ALEA may have defied state law by identifying 2 Dadeville suspects

Latest News

A FOX10 exclusive helps MPD catch a Fugitive Files suspect
Mobile Police: Man “Raises Cane” at Walmart
Scene of Amtrak train-car crash
Scene of Amtrak train-car crash
Scene of Amtrak train-car crash
Amtrak train-car crash
Scene of Amtrak train-car crash
One dead after Amtrak train strikes car in Mobile