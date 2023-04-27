MPD makes arrest in Partridge Street murder

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - Mobile Police said they have arrested a suspect in the Partridge Street shooting that killed one woman and injured a 14-year-old on March 30.

Jaymon Johnson, 18, has been identified as the suspect and is in police custody, according to officials.

Authorities said Johnson is charged with murder, first degree assault, shooting into an unoccupied vehicle and three counts of reckless endangerment.

Copyright 2023 WALA. All rights reserved.