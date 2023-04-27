MPD needs public assistance locating missing man

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - MPD is asking for the public’s assistance in locating Joel Phillips, 61, who was last seen around 4 p.m. on Wednesday, April 26, at 1010 Baltimore Street.

Mr. Phillips is described as 5′7″ tall and was wearing a black jersey with white trim, a black windbreaker, black shoes and either black pants or blue jeans, according to police.

MPD said Mr. Phillips is known to suffer from memory loss and is prone to seizures.

Anyone with information regarding Mr. Phillips is asked to contact MPD at (251) 208-7211.

Copyright 2023 WALA. All rights reserved.