Pascagoula leaders launch mission to improve living conditions for residents

Leaders say 11 projects are now in the design phase.
By Parker Boyd
Published: Apr. 26, 2023 at 8:21 PM CDT|Updated: 13 hours ago
PASCAGOULA, Miss. (WLOX) - Leaders in Pascagoula are on a mission to improve living conditions for the city’s residents.

The city has launched a series of infrastructure improvement projects aimed at making improvements to water, sewage, drainage and streets.

One of those projects is in Briarwood Estates, where engineers are working on a drainage improvement project.

Lynn Edwards is a resident there. He said his neighborhood has dealt with flooding in the past and hopes this project will bring it to a halt.

“They’ve been having trouble back there with the water,” Edwards said. “I guess I’m going to stand behind it as long as they take care of it and it’s going to be for the better.”

Pascagoula City Manager Michael Silverman said it’s an upside to see different areas of the community get improved.

“It’s very important for citizens to see all the work that our city council and our engineering team is putting into providing essential infrastructure,” Silverman said.

The infrastructure work in Pascagoula is worth about $23 million. Silverman said it’ll have a big impact on the city’s future.

“One of the very unique things about these infrastructure investment projects is that we are getting it from a wide variety of sources,” he said. “It’s extremely exciting to see the city utilizing all these different resources.”

Edwards said he hopes the project on his street is completed just in time for the next storm.

“We’re getting into hurricane season, and the weather so we’re going to really need this,” he said. “I’m hoping it’s a solution.”

Firefighters battling house fire in Mobile
Attorney for Dadeville mass shooting suspect may push for self-defense
MPD provides details on deadly crash involving an Amtrak train and vehicle
MPD makes arrest in Partridge Street murder