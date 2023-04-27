Prichard PD: 11-year-old girl grazed by bullet

PRICHARD, Ala. (WALA) - An 11-year-old girl is expected to be OK after being grazed by a bullet Thursday afternoon, authorities said.

According to the Prichard Police Department, people were shooting on Victory Avenue when the child was grazed on the side by one of the bullets.

She was taken to University Hospital, police said.

No additional information was immediately available.

