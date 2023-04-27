Advertise With Us
Local Steals and Deals

Prichard PD: 11-year-old girl grazed by bullet

By WALA Staff
Published: Apr. 27, 2023 at 5:44 PM CDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PRICHARD, Ala. (WALA) - An 11-year-old girl is expected to be OK after being grazed by a bullet Thursday afternoon, authorities said.

According to the Prichard Police Department, people were shooting on Victory Avenue when the child was grazed on the side by one of the bullets.

She was taken to University Hospital, police said.

No additional information was immediately available.

Copyright 2023 WALA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A former prison guard who is named in documents detailing a convicted killer’s early release...
Former prison guard poses as inmate’s sister to visit convicted killer, officials say
Scene of Amtrak train-car crash
Mobile PD provides details on deadly crash involving an Amtrak train and vehicle
Theodore man pleads guilty to robbery
Circle K robbery netted Theodore man 100 cigarette cartons, $51 – and a federal conviction
Jonathan Nakhla sentenced to 25 years
Former Mobile neurosurgeon sentenced to 25 years for fatal wreck
Donald Jones
UPDATE: Suspected Walmart shoplifter who assaulted store employee arrested

Latest News

FILE - This 1955 file photo shows Carolyn Bryant, was later remarried and named Carolyn Bryant...
Carolyn Bryant Donham, woman at center of Emmett Till death, dies
Annexation impact on schools
Annexation impact on schools
Prichard PD: 11-year-old girl grazed by bullet
Prichard PD: 11-year-old girl grazed by bullet
Baldwin County EMA meets with volunteer agencies to prepare for hurricane season
Baldwin County EMA meets with volunteer agencies to prepare for hurricane season