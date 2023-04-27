Recipe: Breakfast Enchiladas

Lucy Greer is in the kitchen making Breakfast Enchiladas.

INGREDIENTS:

· 3 teaspoons olive oil, divided

· 1 red bell pepper, chopped small

· 1 orange bell pepper, chopped small

· 1/2 green bell pepper, chopped small

· 1/2 cup sweet onion, chopped small

· 4 oz can diced green chilies, drained

· 14 ½ oz can black beans, drained and rinsed

· 1 teaspoon kosher salt

· 1/2 teaspoon black pepper

· 12 eggs

· 2 cups shredded cheddar, divided

· 10 flour tortillas

· Enchilada Sauce:

· 3 tablespoon vegetable oil

· 3 tablespoons flour

· 2 tablespoons chili powder

· ½ teaspoon garlic powder

· ¾ teaspoon cumin

· 1/4 teaspoon kosher salt

· ¼ teaspoon onion powder

· ½ teaspoon dried oregano

· ¼ teaspoon black pepper

· 1 tablespoon tomato paste

· 2 cups water

STEPS:

· Heat 2 teaspoons of olive oil over high heat in a large skillet. Add peppers and onions. Cook for 12-15 minutes until vegetables are softened and nicely browned. Add green chilies, black beans, 1 teaspoon kosher salt and 1/2 teaspoon black pepper. Stir and remove from heat. Transfer to a bowl. Set aside.

For the Enchilada Sauce:

· Heat vegetable oil in a sauce pan over medium heat. Combine the flour and all of the spices together in a small bowl. Pour flour and spices into sauce pan with oil. Whisk constantly for 1 minute.

· Add tomato paste and whisk. Add water while whisking. Sauce will begin to thicken. Bring to a boil, reduce heat and simmer for 5-10 minutes. Remove from heat.

· Whisk eggs in a large bowl. Heat 1 teaspoon olive oil over medium heat in the same skillet used to cook the vegetables. Add whisked eggs to the skillet. Stir and cook until eggs are scrambled. Remove from heat. Add reserved bowl of cooked vegetables to the scrambled eggs. Stir.

· Spray a 9X13 or larger baking dish with non stick cooking spray.

· Split egg mixture and 1 1/4 cups shredded cheddar evening between the flour tortillas. Roll each tortilla tightly and place seam side down in the baking dish.

· Pour Enchilada Sauce over the rolled tortillas and top with remaining 3/4 cup cheddar cheese. Bake at 350 degrees for 30 minutes until hot and bubbly. Serve hot.

ABOUT GREER’S:

Greer’s Markets and Catering (multiple locations)

www.greers.com

Catering inquiries: 251.380.7781

Email: catering@greers.com

*Greer’s now offers online ordering with free store pickup at several of its markets!

*Greer’s also offers grocery delivery online through Instacart

