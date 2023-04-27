Saturday storms possible

(WALA) - The heavier storms have ended for the evening, though we could see a few spotty showers this evening. Most areas saw quite a bit of rainfall earlier, including a total of 2.42 inches of rain at the Mobile Regional Airport.

Things trend drier for Friday as a weak front shifts to our east. Expect sunny skies tomorrow, with warm afternoon temperatures in the low 80s.

The front begins to buckle back into our direction on Saturday. Rain chances are at 70%, especially after lunchtime. The severe threat is currently Level 1: Marginal.

We should dry out again on Sunday.

