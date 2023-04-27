Advertise With Us
Local Steals and Deals

School choice bill would give $6,900 to Alabama parents

Republican leaders at the State House have made expanding school choice in South Carolina a...
Republican leaders at the State House have made expanding school choice in South Carolina a priority this year. This week, lawmakers passed their second school voucher bill in as many months, though with key differences from earlier legislation.(WIS file)
By Erin Davis
Published: Apr. 26, 2023 at 6:43 PM CDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - State senators heard from the public in a hearing on a bill called the Parental Rights in Children Education or PRICE Act. The Act creates an Education Savings Account that parents can pull from to send their students to a school of their choice.

According to the bill, “The annual ESA amount for each participating student shall be $6,900 for the 2024-2025 school year.”

The money would come from the state’s education trust fund.

“The Educational Trust Fund is a necessary lifeline for public schools in Alabama. In fact, we need more funding,” said Boyd English, the superintendent of Albertville City Schools.

“We have a surplus and education budget. And the bottom line is education budget is about educating the children of Alabama, and one size does not fit all,” said Senator Larry Stutts, R-Colbert County.

If Stutt’s bill passes, parents control how the money from the savings account is spent.

“We give food stamp money and don’t tell them what supermarket they have to shop at. But when it comes to education, we say, well, this is our education money, and this is the only place you can spend it,” he said. “That’s not fair.”

Supporters of school choice say this could benefit students whose physical or mental needs aren’t being met.

“Her mom could pick a private school that could meet her needs along with educational therapies that were specifically suited to her unique condition,” said Jonathan Butcher with the Heritage Foundation.

Students can transfer to more successful schools.

“We are consistently right near the bottom nationally on all education parameters. And this has the potential to change that,” said Stutts.

But opponents say charter, private and online schools already give families options. They believe this bill leaves public schools at risk of failing.

“There’s no doubt that we’ll have oversized classrooms with decreased teacher-student advisors,” said Arthur Watts, the Chief Financial Officer for Montgomery Public Schools.

The Senate committee decided to not vote on the bill. Instead, they sent it to the body’s Finance and Taxation Education committee, and it will be up to that chair to bring the bill up.

Not reading this story on the WSFA News App? Get news alerts FASTER and FREE in the Apple App Store and the Google Play Store!

Copyright 2023 WSFA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A former prison guard who is named in documents detailing a convicted killer’s early release...
Former prison guard poses as inmate’s sister to visit convicted killer, officials say
Scene of Amtrak train-car crash
Mobile PD provides details on deadly crash involving an Amtrak train and vehicle
Theodore man pleads guilty to robbery
Circle K robbery netted Theodore man 100 cigarette cartons, $51 – and a federal conviction
Jonathan Nakhla sentenced to 25 years
Former Mobile neurosurgeon sentenced to 25 years for fatal wreck
Donald Jones
UPDATE: Suspected Walmart shoplifter who assaulted store employee arrested

Latest News

FILE - This 1955 file photo shows Carolyn Bryant, was later remarried and named Carolyn Bryant...
Carolyn Bryant Donham, woman at center of Emmett Till death, dies
FILE - Alabama Gov. Kay Ivey speaks to supporters after her reelection victory, Nov. 8, 2022,...
Alabama governor defends dismissal of cabinet member
Rasheem Carter, 25, was last seen alive in October 2022.
Black man’s decapitated remains found after he warned his mom he was targeted by ‘truckloads of white guys’
On Wednesday, Frederick Franken, Sr. entered a no contest plea in his indictment to first...
Man sentenced to life for stabbing 3-year-old son