Severe Weather Preparedness Town Hall set in Baldwin County

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - The Baldwin County Emergency Management Agency will hold its Severe Weather Preparedness Town Hall from 4 p.m. to 8 p.m. May 2 at the Baldwin County Coliseum, 19477 Fairground Rd., in Robertsdale.

Baldwin County EMA’s Zach Hood and Jessica Chace with the National Weather Service in Mobile will be the speakers. A panel discussion will includ FOX10′s Chief Meteorologist Jason Smith and Baldwin County reporter Hal Scheurich.

Residents are also encouraged to bring their weather radios for programming.

Hood visited the FOX10 News Studios in Mobile and spoke with Lenise Ligon about the upcoming event.

