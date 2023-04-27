Storms could pack a punch

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - We’ve got a humid and muggy start to the day. Showers and storms are tracking east in our direction and these storms can pack a punch when they move through.

Heavy rain, lightning, hail and gusty winds are all primary threats, but there is also the risk of an isolated tornado. Make sure you stay weather aware and have a way to get any and all warnings if and when they are issued. The window for the storms will be 7 a.m. to 6 p.m. They will track east and out of the area by late this afternoon.

Things will go dry for tonight with a partly cloudy sky. There will be another round of storms moving in on Saturday and there is a severe weather risk zone that has been issued. For today, the risk zone is a Level 2 out of 5 and for Saturday the risk zone is a Level 1 out of 5. Next week will be less humid and Sunny.

