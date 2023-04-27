UCP Hooked Up to Help: Inshore Fishing Tournament

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - United Cerebral Palsy is hosting its 15th Hooked Up to Help Inshore Fishing Tournament. The event is Saturday May 6th. Weigh-in will be at Ralph & Kacoos on the Causeway from 1pm until 4pm.

The tournament has both an adult and children (12 and under) division where anglers will be able to enter the following fish: Speckled Trout, Redfish, White Trout, Flounder, Sheepshead, and Croaker. Due to popular demand, the Sheepshead and Croaker are new categories this year.

Tickets are being sold through Fishing Chaos this year. Anglers can register in Mobile at Jemison’s Bait & Tackle, Quint’s Sporting Goods, Marshall Marine Supply, Tackle This Shoot That, Deer River Bait & Tackle, Southern Bama Bait & Tackle and in Baldwin county at Hooked Up By The Bay (formerly Scott’s Landing), Boutwell’s, Fisherman’s Discount, Gulf Coast Marine. They may also register at United Cerebral Palsy of Mobile’s office at 3058 Dauphin Square Connector as well as online at ucpmobile.org.

All proceeds from this event benefit United Cerebral Palsy (UCP), one of Mobile’s oldest and most respected charities. Throughout south and central Alabama, children and adults with a variety of disabilities turn to UCP for assistance. The agency is able to provide services to over 700 families each month through its programs: Early Intervention, Preschool, therapy, Camp SMILE, an Adult Day Program and Supported Employment.

