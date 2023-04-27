Upcoming events with Mobile Lions Club

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - The following information was provided by event organizers:

LIONS is an acronym which stands for LIBERTY, INTELLIGENCE, OUR NATION’S SAFETY, and our Motto is “We Serve.” We support many worthwhile projects, with a key emphasis on sight preservation and eye research and providing sight and support for the blind.

Lions Club of Mobile is the oldest club in Alabama begin founded in 1922 and still going strong in its commitment to serve this community.

The Lions Club was challenged by Helen Keller in 1925 to be knights of the blind. To that end, our main mission is to provide eye care to indigent individuals in our community whose household income falls below the poverty line. We receive patient referrals from referring partners in our area, including Catholic Social Services, Wings of Life, AIDB, Housing First, Providence Outreach, Rehab Alabama, and Ransom Ministries, to name a few. If you are in need of an eye exam or eye glasses, contact one of our referring partners who can determine if you qualify, and if so, refer you to one of our programs.

We also collect used eyeglasses which are repurposed through Lions International to provide glasses to needy individuals all over the world. Our collection boxes can be found at:

Stanton Optical on Airport Blvd.

America’s Best on Airport Blvd.

Eyeglass World on Airport Blvd.

The Mobile Chamber of Commerce on Government Street

Glusman Vision Center on Springhill

Southern Vision Care on Tanner Williams

BarKing Optical on Dauphin Street[1]

The Lions Club of Mobile also conducts vision screenings of the children who attend summer sessions of the Boys and Girls Clubs in Mobile County. This screening is important because of the strong correlation between healthy vision and competent learning in school. Our screening provides parents with critical information about their child’s vision and resources to help their child improve their vision.

We have a number of other vision-related programs. And, the Lions Club of Mobile has projects related to ending hunger, providing education related to childhood diabetes, assisting in the fight against cancer and improving our local environment.

Tunnel Vision 5k

May 6, 2023

8:00 AM Start of Race

Register at: https://www.eventbrite.com/e/double-tunnel-vision-5k-registration-600519589257

Lamar Reeves Memorial Sporting Clays Event

April 27, 2023

