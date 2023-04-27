Victory Health Partners Hope for Healing event featuring John Smoltz on May 2

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - Victory Health Partners Director Kim Garrett joined us on Studio10 to talk about their upcoming Hope for Healing event.

Victory Health Partners is a non-profit medical practice that provides affordable access to a full spectrum of health care to adults 19 - 64 in the Gulf Coast community who do not have health insurance. Victory Health patients have access to a wide range of complete, affordable and quality healthcare provided by our doctors and over 160 partners within the medical community.

Their patients are part time workers, non-traditional students, individuals working for a company that does not offer health insurance, freelancers, employees who can’t afford their company’s group cover, and more.

They provide multiple services incluing; Primary Care and access to Counseling, Dental Care, Diagnostic Testing, Hep C Treatment, Lab Work; Nutrition, Neurology, Medication Assistance, Minor Surgery, Pulmonary; Smoking Cessation, Optometry, Women’s Wellness, Wound Care and Diabetes Education.

Victory Health Partners is looking forward to their 2023 Hope for Healing Fundraiser featuring Atlanta Braves Hall of Fame Pitcher John Smoltz as the keynote speaker.

Hope for Healing

When: Tuesday, May 2, 2023

Time: 6:00 p.m.

Where: Mobile Convention Center

Guest Speaker: John Smoltz, Baseball Hall of Fame, Atlanta Braves

Event registration/details/tickets - victoryhealth.org/hope-for-healing

victoryhealth.org

