Walton County jewelry theft investigation leads to arrest of international organized crime members.

Adkinson says with help from an NYPD detective and a police officer in the United Kingdom they were able to identify them as members of a Romanian criminal network that has over 1,400 members in the United States.(WALA)
By Daeshen Smith
Published: Apr. 27, 2023 at 4:21 PM CDT|Updated: 48 minutes ago
WALTON COUNTY, Fla. (WALA) -What started as a theft investigation in Walton County soon led to the discovery of an organized crime group. Investigators say it started on April 11th when two women and a man stole over one million dollar’s worth of jewelry from a store on 30A.

“They’re professionals at doing this. Not the first time they’ve done it. They’ve done this across Europe and across six other states we’re aware of,” said Walton County Sheriff Michael Adkinson.

Walton County Sheriff Michael Adkinson says the three tried to walk into another business but were turned away when the owner got suspicious. From there he says they took off in a stolen black SUV. When an investigator looked at the surveillance video, he recognized them from a previous case.

“They had previously stolen a Rolex watch back in December of last year,” said Adkinson. “At the time we didn’t know that was related.”

About a week later the SUV was found abandoned in Santa Rosa Beach. Investigators say they found a woman who gave the three alleged thieves a ride after they said their car broke down. Adkinson says one of them used his phone to communicate with her.

“That ended up being a critical factor as well because we had identified them but didn’t know where to find them,” said Adkinson.

Investigators used that information to track them to St Charles, Missouri where police arrested George Paun, Stela Sava, Terca Tarnovan and Vasile Lacatus. Adkinson says with help from an NYPD detective and a police officer in the United Kingdom they were able to identify them as members of a Romanian criminal network that has over 1,400 members in the United States.

“If you think about it they didn’t come in with a legal passport because they would have been flagged for their crimes in Great Britain,” added Adkinson. “These are folks that are close together and they have a strong relationship, and this is literally what they do for a living.”

All four were arrested and charged with grand theft. Sheriff Adkinson says they have active warrants in six states including Kansas, New York, Kentucky and Pennsylvania. Now that they’re behind bars they’re working to figure out which state they’ll be extradited to first.

