What is My AI on Snapchat?

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) -Another A.I. tool has been unleashed. This one’s from Snapchat.

It’s powered by Open AI’s GPT that’s the same tech being integrated into Microsoft’s Bing search engine.

The feature is dubbed My AI and it’s pinned right at the top of your chat feed and only paid subscribers can take it off, which has some Snapchat users pretty upset. Especially over whether the app can access private information like your location.

Snapchat says just like any other tool My AI can be helpful, but it’s important to use it wisely and with caution. When asked about the mixed reviews and privacy concerns My AI responded that it could understand why some people might feel upset saying, “the feature can be a bit intrusive but it’s important to remember that you can always adjust the privacy settings to control who sees your location.”

Snapchat says the vast people with early access to My AI have been enjoying it - with millions of messages sent per day, “we’ve appreciated all the feedback from our passionate community as we continue to improve the experience.”

All conversations with My AI are stored until you delete them, just like real friends the more you interact with the tool the better it gets to know you and the more relevant the responses will be.

You can give My AI a nickname and tell it what you like and dislike. When asked about its dislikes My AI responded, “technically, as an AI I doesn’t have personal preferences, emotions, or dislikes...like humans.”

There is a FAQ on Snapchat’s website on how to use the tool.

