Work to begin May 1 on bypass lane on U.S. 45

MOBILE COUNTY, Ala. (WALA) - Work is expected to begin May 1 on a new bypass lane for U.S. 45, the Alabama Department of Transportation announced.

The new lane will be at the intersection of U.S. 45 and Smithtown Road in Mobile County.

The new bypass will give drivers traveling northbound a safe area to pass left-turning vehicles entering Smithtown Road.

The $326,000 safety project is designed to reduce rear-end crashes and is expected to be completed by early this summer, according to ALDOT.

Copyright 2023 WALA. All rights reserved.