Accused robbery suspect back in jail, hours after first court appearance

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - A person of interest in a Mobile murder case is back in Metro Jail.

20-year-old Jason Jones, who’s facing a robbery charge, may not be getting out anytime soon.

Jones was arrested Wednesday night on drug and burglary charges, just one day after he was in court for the robbery case.

A teenager, who police say helped Jones commit the robbery, was murdered just days after the crime.

MPD says Jones is a person of interest in the homicide. He has not been charged in any way relating to the murder.

Police were looking for Jones last month when a SWAT officer shot and killed Jones’ brother during a raid.

Investigators say Kordell Jones had a rifle, but police won’t release body camera video of the shooting.

As for Jason Jones, we’ve just learned the DA’s office plans to file a motion to revoke his bond because of Wednesday night’s arrest.

