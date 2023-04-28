Alabama man charged with child abuse, battery after road rage incident

Niceville, Fla. (WALA) - Walton County Sheriff’s investigators released shocking gas station surveillance video.

Deputies said in a fit of road rage, Thomas Keebler, 40, attacked a girl and two other people who were in the car with her.

In the video, you can see Keebler’s white truck quickly pull in and block a red vehicle.

Seconds later, the driver of the truck jumped out and lunged toward the vehicle.

When someone tried to get out of the backseat, he slammed their door shut. Then the video shows him kick it when they try again.

Moments later, he pushed a 16-year-old girl to the ground and then investigators said he gets in a tussle with her boyfriend.

Walton County Sheriff’s Office spokesperson, Corey Dobridnia said, “He Just obviously became enraged and couldn’t control his temper and it got out of hand fast and ended up shoving a girl to the ground and putting the the other gentleman in a headlock and hitting him several times.”

Dobridnia said this was sparked by road rage on Highway 20 in Niceville.

“He was tailgating them, passing them aggressively made some gestures as as he passed them, then attempted to break check them,” she said.

Dobridnia said Keebler was much bigger than the victims.

“When you’re 16, 17, 18 years old, you’re not expecting a grown man to get out and just start attacking you especially,you know, as a female. It’s scary. And some of that stuff, even though they don’t have injuries, they’re still going to be mentally scarred, just from that whole interaction. Just a really scary situation,” She said.

Thankfully a good Samaritan stepped in to scare Keebler off and it wasn’t long until deputies convinced him to turn himself in.

Dobridnia said, “We’ve ticketed him for speeding and for running a stop sign just in our county in the last four months. Previous to that he has been charged with DUI, making terroristic threats, battery, possession of cocaine, and that’s across the southeast. So he’s he’s not unfamiliar to law enforcement. It’s just one of those things where he’s gonna end up running into somebody someday that isn’t that isn’t afraid to protect themselves.”

Keebler was charged with battery, criminal mischief, and child abuse.

