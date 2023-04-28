Biloxi PD asking for assistance in two missing person cases

BILOXI, Miss. (WLOX) - Officials with Biloxi Police Department are asking for the public’s help in locating two people who have been reported as missing in the area.

De’Myreon Robinson (WLOX)

De’Myreon Robinson was last seen at the Greyhound Bus Station in Biloxi on Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard between 8 a.m. and 10 a.m. on March 27. Robinson is described as being 6′1″ and 155 lbs. He was wearing blue jeans, a dark colored shirt and athletic shoes.

Bobbie Dwight Handy (WLOX)

Bobbie Dwight Handy’s last known location is 190 Beauvoir Road. He’s described as around 6′0″ tall and anywhere between 155 to 190 lbs. No clothing description is available.

The two cases are unrelated.

Those who have information on either Robinson or Handy are encouraged to contact the Biloxi Police Department Criminal Investigation Division at (228) 435-6112, Biloxi Police Department Dispatch at (228) 392-0641, Biloxi Police Criminal Intelligence Unit at ciu@biloxi.ms.us, Mississippi Crime Stoppers at (877) 787-5898 or submit a tip online at mscoastcrimestoppers.com.

