Daphne man pleads guilty to using dead woman’s debit card to make $70,000 in purchases

U.S. District Court in Mobile, Alabama.(Brendan Kirby/FOX10 News)
By Brendan Kirby
Published: Apr. 28, 2023 at 4:53 PM CDT|Updated: 43 minutes ago
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - A Daphne man Friday pleaded guilty to using a dead woman’s debit card to make numerous purchases along the Eastern Shore – all while the Social Security Administration continued to inadvertently deposit funds into that account.

Kenneth Ingram Tatum pleaded guilty in federal court to theft of government money.

Court records show that the woman was collecting disability benefits. The Social Security Administration did not realize that the woman died in Orlando in 2016, and it continued depositing her monthly payment of $1,777 into a Bank of America account.

Tatum’s written plea agreement indicates that he got the card when Orlando Health Hospital hired a corpse removal company that Tatum worked for to move the body to a funeral home. Over the next four years, he rang up $69,954 in purchases, according to the plea document. Bank of America eventually returned about $20,000 that was still in the account.

When the Social Security Administration determined that the woman might have died, it referred the matter to the agency’s Office of Inspector General to investigate. Agents tracked the purchases to Tatum, who admitted in his written plea agreement that he used a debit card attached to the account to buy guns and other equipment from a gun shop in Spanish Fort. He even used the debit card to pay the fee for a pistol permit from the Baldwin County Sheriff’s Office in November 2018.

Investigators also talked to the owner of a service station in Daphne, who said the defendant brought his car and several other vehicles belonging to “girlfriends” to get repaired.

Other expenditures listed in the plea document include a $500 payment on the purchase on a 2018 Harley Davidson Street Glide motorcycle in Pensacola, utility bills for properties in Daphne and Fairhope, as well as multiple items he bought at work during his shift as a security officer at Thomas Hospital in Fairhope, according to the plea agreement.

U.S. District Judge Kristi DuBose set Tatum’s sentencing for Aug.18. He faces a maximum penalty of 15 years in prison, although prosecutors have agreed to recommend leniency.

