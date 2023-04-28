Final countdown to fish flying at the Flora-Bama

ORANGE BEACH, Ala. (WALA) - We’re one day away from the Flora-Bama’s biggest event of the year, the infamous mullet toss.

Crews were already on the beach setting up. Thousands travelled in from across the country, as far as Ohio, just to get their hands on a slimy yet sought out fish.

“It better be nuts,” said first-timer Bradley Langston.

By Friday, 500 mullets will be sandy, slippery, bent and broken in every way, flying high into the sky and across the state line.

“Throw it like a football, don’t try and frisbee,” said Branden Pondrom.

The throwing course was already roped off Thursday afternoon, and the scoreboards were ready to go.

“I just want to place top three,” said one man returning. “I want to re-throw for the finalists and see where it goes with that, we’ll see though.”

FOX10 News will also be trying our luck at the legendary toss. We will have our own attraction, and we are ready to meet some of you.

“I think people are going to have a fun time,” said FOX10 News photographer Liam Rivera.

Locals said they do it best.

“You might see a baby in here, and then again you might see a 90-year-old man in a wheelchair on oxygen tank, so you never know what you’re going to see at the Flora- Bama,” said Andy Hollis.

It costs $20 to toss a mullet and money goes to local schools and drug awareness charities.

Lottery tickets will not be sold at the Flora-Bama this weekend.

