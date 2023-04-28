Flora-Bama hosting annual Mullet Toss this weekend

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - Get those arms ready and head on down to the beach for this year’s annual Mullet Toss taking place at the Flora-Bama this weekend!

Event Details:

April 28th - 30th (Fri, Sat, Sun)

Flora-Bama

17401 Perdido Key Dr

Pensacola, FL 32507

What started as just a reason to party has become one of the biggest beach parties on the coast. Those who participate in the Mullet Toss will throw a dead mullet over the state line of Florida and Alabama to see who gets the farthest.

Daily Schedule:

10 AM - 12 PM: Kids Toss (Awards at 2 PM)

12 PM - 4 PM: Adults (Awards at 4:30 PM)

4:00 PM: Owners & Celebrities toss

Please note the event is 21+ after 6 PM every night.

Admission begins at 9 AM each morning:

Ages 21+: $10 for all-day

Ages 16-20: $15

Ages 15 and under: FREE

Admission does not include the chance to toss a mullet. That will be an additional $20 and includes a fun t-shirt (2X and 3X will cost $25). All of those proceeds will go to local charities. The fish used for the throws will also be donated to the alligators at Alligator Alley or the Gulf Coast Zoo.

