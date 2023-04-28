Global Pay it Forward Day with ‘Health a sista out’

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - April 28th is Global Pay it Forward Day. Health A Sista Out plans on continuing the ripple effect by providing Lunch at What’s Cluckin in Daphne from 4pm until all funds are exhausted.

On Saturday June 17, 2023 the organization will be hosting their 3rd Annual Women’s Derby Tea and Fashion Show at The Daphne Civic Center. The Tea will be hosted by their Founder and Executive Director, Patricia Reed and featuring Eunice Mingo LPC. The Fashion Show will be hosted by Octavian “Tayboo” Johnson. During the Tea they will award at least one scholarship of $2000.

The 2023 scholarship drive is open. Please go to the website www.healthasistaout.com to donate or to buy a ticket to this years Derby Tea and Fashion Show

