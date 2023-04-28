Advertise With Us
Local Steals and Deals

Global Pay it Forward Day with ‘Health a sista out’

By Chelsey Sayasane
Published: Apr. 28, 2023 at 9:33 AM CDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - April 28th is Global Pay it Forward Day. Health A Sista Out plans on continuing the ripple effect by providing Lunch at What’s Cluckin in Daphne from 4pm until all funds are exhausted.

On Saturday June 17, 2023 the organization will be hosting their 3rd Annual Women’s Derby Tea and Fashion Show at The Daphne Civic Center. The Tea will be hosted by their Founder and Executive Director, Patricia Reed and featuring Eunice Mingo LPC. The Fashion Show will be hosted by Octavian “Tayboo” Johnson. During the Tea they will award at least one scholarship of $2000.

The 2023 scholarship drive is open. Please go to the website www.healthasistaout.com to donate or to buy a ticket to this years Derby Tea and Fashion Show

Copyright 2023 WALA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A former prison guard who is named in documents detailing a convicted killer’s early release...
Former prison guard poses as inmate’s sister to visit convicted killer, officials say
Scene of Amtrak train-car crash
Mobile PD provides details on deadly crash involving an Amtrak train and vehicle
Theodore man pleads guilty to robbery
Circle K robbery netted Theodore man 100 cigarette cartons, $51 – and a federal conviction
Donald Jones
UPDATE: Suspected Walmart shoplifter who assaulted store employee arrested
Alabama Law Enforcement Agency
ALEA may have defied state law by identifying 2 Dadeville suspects

Latest News

Previewing Perspectives with Eric Reynolds: MCPSS’s Award-Winning Science Teachers
Previewing Perspectives with Eric Reynolds: MCPSS’s Award-Winning Science Teachers
Annual Interstate Mullet Toss at Flora-Bama
Flora-Bama hosting annual Mullet Toss this weekend
New construction homes with Roberts Brothers Real Estate
New construction homes with Roberts Brothers Real Estate
Previewing Perspectives with Eric Reynolds: MCPSS’s Award-Winning Science Teachers
Previewing Perspectives with Eric Reynolds: MCPSS’s Award-Winning Science Teachers