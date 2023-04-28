MGM teacher runs around the clock to raise money for research to cure son’s rare disease.

SEMMES, Ala. (WALA) -Ever since he was two days old. 9-year-old Connor Crist has undergone treatment for Prader-Willi Syndrome. His father Cory Crist says it’s a rare genetic disorder that affects the 15th chromosome.

“There’s a lot of life-threatening portions that go along with it,” said Cory Crist. “You’ve got hyperphagia which is loss of eating. Imagine being the hungriest you’ve ever been and not being able to eat because you can’t feel full. A lot of them end up with diabetes or sleep apnea.”

Cory says it’s been an up and down road for his son, but for the most part he’s been handling it well.

“He tries to hug people two or three times he meets them and talks to them. He’s just a great kid, loving and very positive,” said Crist.

After years of treatment, Crist says their doctor may have found a solution.

“Our specialist in Gainesville is on the verge of some groundbreaking medicine that can cure the life-threatening aspect of Prader-Willi Syndrome,” said Crist.

To help raise money and awareness Crist came up with run around the clock where he runs a mile every hour on the hour. He started at 7 Friday morning. He isn’t running alone. Every mile he’s joined by his friends and students who have supported him since the beginning.

“It’s been really cool to see these kids pour back into me,” added Crist. “It’s really cool to see the support and it’s not just the kids. It’s the teachers, it’s the administration, it’s the community.”

As they go through the day, Crist says having the students close by makes each mile easier.

“The adrenaline’s pumping when they are cheering you on. It amps you up and Alex has to remind me hey man we need to slow down,” said Crist. “I’m honored to have them be part of the Connor legacy.”

So far Crist says they’ve raised over $6,000 if you want to donate, he says you can bring a check or cash to MGM high school and say it’s for the race around the clock. If you can’t donate, he says you can run a mile to help raise awareness.

