Mobile man accused of making terrorist threat against officer

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - Mobile police arrested one of two people accused of making terrorist threats against a police officer.

Justin Gormon, 20, of Mobile, was booked into the Mobile County Metro Jail Thursday on charges of making a terrorist threat and second-degree marijuana possession.

Authorities said that officers made a traffic stop on Summerville Street near Wagner Street around 11 p.m. April 21. During the stop, one of the subjects was streaming live on social media and officers observed posts made by two other subjects threatening to cause harm to that officer, police said.

Through the course of the investigation, officers on Thursday identified Gormon as one of the subjects, located him and took him into custody, according to authorities.

Gormon was released later on Thursday, records show.

Copyright 2023 WALA. All rights reserved.