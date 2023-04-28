Advertise With Us
Local Steals and Deals

Mobile PD: Man charged with setting fire after quarrel with girlfriend

Eddie Jahmal Lacey
Eddie Jahmal Lacey(Mobile County Metro Jail)
By WALA Staff
Published: Apr. 28, 2023 at 12:57 PM CDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - A 40-year-old Mobile man is locked up in Mobile County Metro Jail today after his arrest Thursday on arson and other charges, according to police.

The Mobile Police Department said Eddie Jahmal Lacey is responsible for setting a fire in a bedroom of a home in the 2000 block of Greenlawn Drive Thursday morning after he and his girlfriend quarreled.

Police said it was about 7:08 a.m. Thursday when officers responded to the residential fire on Greenlawn Drive. Officers discovered that the victim and her boyfriend had a verbal dispute and she told him to leave. Lacey left the residence and shortly after a fire was detected inside a bedroom, police said.

The fire was extinguished by Mobile Fire-Rescue firefighters.

Lacey was located on the scene and taken into custody, police said.

Jail records show Lacey is charged with first-degree arson, third-degree assault, public intoxication and interference with a domestic violence emergency call.

Copyright 2023 WALA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A former prison guard who is named in documents detailing a convicted killer’s early release...
Former prison guard poses as inmate’s sister to visit convicted killer, officials say
Scene of Amtrak train-car crash
Mobile PD provides details on deadly crash involving an Amtrak train and vehicle
Theodore man pleads guilty to robbery
Circle K robbery netted Theodore man 100 cigarette cartons, $51 – and a federal conviction
Donald Jones
UPDATE: Suspected Walmart shoplifter who assaulted store employee arrested
Alabama Law Enforcement Agency
ALEA may have defied state law by identifying 2 Dadeville suspects

Latest News

Athens family victim of AI voice scam
Family targeted by AI scam using loved one’s voice
International Women’s Ride with Twisted Pixiz MC
International Women’s Ride with Twisted Pixiz MC
International Women’s Ride with Twisted Pixiz MC
International Women’s Ride with Twisted Pixiz MC
Man arrested hours after court hearing
Accused robbery suspect back in jail, hours after first court appearance