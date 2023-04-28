Mobile PD: Man charged with setting fire after quarrel with girlfriend

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - A 40-year-old Mobile man is locked up in Mobile County Metro Jail today after his arrest Thursday on arson and other charges, according to police.

The Mobile Police Department said Eddie Jahmal Lacey is responsible for setting a fire in a bedroom of a home in the 2000 block of Greenlawn Drive Thursday morning after he and his girlfriend quarreled.

Police said it was about 7:08 a.m. Thursday when officers responded to the residential fire on Greenlawn Drive. Officers discovered that the victim and her boyfriend had a verbal dispute and she told him to leave. Lacey left the residence and shortly after a fire was detected inside a bedroom, police said.

The fire was extinguished by Mobile Fire-Rescue firefighters.

Lacey was located on the scene and taken into custody, police said.

Jail records show Lacey is charged with first-degree arson, third-degree assault, public intoxication and interference with a domestic violence emergency call.

Copyright 2023 WALA. All rights reserved.