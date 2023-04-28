Advertise With Us
Local Steals and Deals

National Pet Month

By Vanessa Pacheco
Published: Apr. 28, 2023 at 12:13 PM CDT|Updated: 56 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - National Pet Month is in the month of May in the U.S. and pet living expert Kristen Levine want to share tips, tricks, and new products to keep your pets happy.

In an interview with Studio 10, the author of Pampered Pets on Budget talks pet deals, training tips, purr-fect health, and talks about easy ways to clean up after pets with less hassle.

Levine says this information will help people and their pets improve their relationship.

Copyright 2023 WALA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A former prison guard who is named in documents detailing a convicted killer’s early release...
Former prison guard poses as inmate’s sister to visit convicted killer, officials say
Scene of Amtrak train-car crash
Mobile PD provides details on deadly crash involving an Amtrak train and vehicle
Theodore man pleads guilty to robbery
Circle K robbery netted Theodore man 100 cigarette cartons, $51 – and a federal conviction
Donald Jones
UPDATE: Suspected Walmart shoplifter who assaulted store employee arrested
Alabama Law Enforcement Agency
ALEA may have defied state law by identifying 2 Dadeville suspects

Latest News

New options for spring and summer cocktails
New options for spring and summer cocktails
Three dishes with Taqueria Mexico
Three dishes with Taqueria Mexico
St. Mary’s ‘Epic Steak Out Weekend’
St. Mary’s ‘Epic Steak Out Weekend’
Previewing Perspectives with Eric Reynolds: MCPSS’s Award-Winning Science Teachers
Previewing Perspectives with Eric Reynolds: MCPSS’s Award-Winning Science Teachers