New options for spring and summer cocktails

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - Bombay Sapphire recently launched a new premium, handcrafted gin that celebrates Murcian citrus.

Representing the absolute best quality ingredients, craftsmanship, sustainable sourcing and flavor, Bombay Sapphire Premier Cru shines a light on the long-standing relationships Bombay Sapphire has forged with its dedicated suppliers and farmers in Spain and beyond.

Murcian Fino lemons are at the heart of this exquisite gin with their bright, elegant flavor notes that are complemented by mandarins and sweet navel oranges for a subtly sweet yet balanced taste to be enjoyed by cocktail lovers everywhere.

Dr. Anne Brock, Bombay Sapphire’s Master Distiller, joined us to discuss different production methods used to create Bombay Sapphire’s New Premier Cru. As well as the rare vapour infusion production method used by Bombay Sapphire, her role as a Master Distiller, and gin cocktail recipe ideas.

About Dr. Anne Brock

Dr. Anne Brock is BOMBAY SAPPHIRE’S esteemed Master Distiller, whose incredible technical experience and education has made her a visionary in the gin category. Holding a position on the board of directors at the Gin Guild, Anne brings her passion for gin to her role at Laverstoke Mill.

Working alongside the Master of Botanicals, Ivano Tonutti, Anne is responsible for fulfilling the global demand for the world’s most popular gin, leading a team of 14 distillers at Laverstoke Mill to produce every drop and bottle of BOMBAY SAPPHIRE enjoyed around the world.

