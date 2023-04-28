OCSO: Texas tourist drowns in Gulf of Mexico

Advertise With Us
By WALA Staff
Published: Apr. 28, 2023 at 5:18 PM CDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
DESTIN, Fla. (WALA) - A Texas tourist who had just arrived in town drowned Friday afternoon after being caught in an apparent rip tide in the Gulf of Mexico, the Okaloosa County Sheriff’s Office said.

The incident happened around 1:15 p.m. near the Shirah Beach Access in Destin.

According to authorities, a lifeguard noticed the 39-year old man in distress offshore and brought him back in as quickly as possible. Life-saving measures were immediately underway, and Okaloosa County EMS took the man to the Destin ER where he was pronounced dead, according to the sheriff’s office.

