Portion of McGregor Avenue to close for two years, roadwork project begins next week

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - Intense work will start Monday on McGregor Avenue between Airport and Dauphin.

A project that’s been 15 years in the making, with a total cost of $23 million dollars.

The city estimates it will take two years to complete.

This long-awaited project will include widening the roadway, adding a roundabout at the intersection of Dauphin Street and McGregor Avenue, as well as signal and lighting improvements.

19,000 drivers use that stretch of McGregor every day.

Many of the drivers FOX 10 News spoke with were surprised and unaware.

And disappointed by the length of time it will be closed.

“Two years?? That’s a lot of gas I’m gonna end up burning,” one driver said.

“I just hope we gonna be able to get around this traffic, that’s what I want to know,” another driver said.

While some say the closure will be too disruptive, others feel it’s necessary.

“I feel like if it’s gonna help it though that it’ll be worth it. It was needed. For two years...if we only have to wait two years it’ll be okay,” one woman said.

Several of the homeowners in the area will be affected.

Diep Khanh “DK” Nguyen says she’s been living on McGregor for a year.

She hopes it doesn’t disrupt their daily lives.

“I just hope that being our house is on the corner I just hope they don’t take up too much of our land,” DK said. “We’re trying to be optimistic and trust the city that it will be for the better, hopefully.”

During the roadwork, traffic will be limited to residents and emergency and service vehicles only.

The map below shows the alternative route drivers can take on University Blvd and Interstate 65.

