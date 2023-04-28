Advertise With Us
Local Steals and Deals

Previewing Perspectives with Eric Reynolds: MCPSS’s Award-Winning Science Teachers

By Joe Emer
Published: Apr. 28, 2023 at 10:02 AM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - This Saturday on Perspectives... a local school system on Alabama’s Gulf Coast amazingly has 3 of the top science teachers in Alabama.

*MCPSS’s award-winning Science Teachers*

Alabama Elementary Science Teacher of the Year – Maegan Gayle, Hutchens Elementary School

Alabama Middle School Science Teacher of the Year – Dr. Megan McCall, Barton Academy for Advanced World Studies

Fannie Mae Teacher of Promise – Micaela Ross, E.R. Dickson Elementary School

Each of them has been recognized for their ability to motivate, encourage and guide their students to science success in the classroom. We hear their stories of how they became educators and what they’re doing in the classroom to engage students and make learning science fun.

Copyright 2023 WALA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A former prison guard who is named in documents detailing a convicted killer’s early release...
Former prison guard poses as inmate’s sister to visit convicted killer, officials say
Scene of Amtrak train-car crash
Mobile PD provides details on deadly crash involving an Amtrak train and vehicle
Theodore man pleads guilty to robbery
Circle K robbery netted Theodore man 100 cigarette cartons, $51 – and a federal conviction
Donald Jones
UPDATE: Suspected Walmart shoplifter who assaulted store employee arrested
Alabama Law Enforcement Agency
ALEA may have defied state law by identifying 2 Dadeville suspects

Latest News

New options for spring and summer cocktails
New options for spring and summer cocktails
Three dishes with Taqueria Mexico
Three dishes with Taqueria Mexico
St. Mary’s ‘Epic Steak Out Weekend’
St. Mary’s ‘Epic Steak Out Weekend’
Annual Interstate Mullet Toss at Flora-Bama
Flora-Bama hosting annual Mullet Toss this weekend