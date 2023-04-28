Previewing Perspectives with Eric Reynolds: MCPSS’s Award-Winning Science Teachers

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - This Saturday on Perspectives... a local school system on Alabama’s Gulf Coast amazingly has 3 of the top science teachers in Alabama.

*MCPSS’s award-winning Science Teachers*

Alabama Elementary Science Teacher of the Year – Maegan Gayle, Hutchens Elementary School

Alabama Middle School Science Teacher of the Year – Dr. Megan McCall, Barton Academy for Advanced World Studies

Fannie Mae Teacher of Promise – Micaela Ross, E.R. Dickson Elementary School

Each of them has been recognized for their ability to motivate, encourage and guide their students to science success in the classroom. We hear their stories of how they became educators and what they’re doing in the classroom to engage students and make learning science fun.

