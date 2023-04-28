Prichard couple loses everything in a house fire, asking the community for help

PRICHARD, Ala. (WALA) - A couple in Prichard is devastated after losing everything they own in a house fire.

Paul and Lisa McGuires have lived in Alabama Village for nearly 30 years.

They told FOX10 News nothing is salvageable from the fire, and it’ll take a miracle for them to completely start over.

Ashes and a faint stench of smoke are all that’s left of the McGuires’ home in Prichard.

They’re in tears after a fire engulfed their house on Baldwin Drive.

“”I was scared, I was upset. I lost everything,” said Lisa.

They’re no stranger to difficulty. Lisa’s husband has been bedridden at University Hospital for three weeks. FOX10 News spoke to him over the phone.

“It’s just sad. I’ve got no place to live when I get out of the hospital or wherever I go,” said Paul. “I thank God that me and my wife survived, that we lived and didn’t get caught in the fire.”

Lisa was visiting Paul when they got the call from a neighbor.

“I was in the hospital,” explained Paul. “My wife had walked in to bring me clothes and stuff and my neighbor behind me called me to tell me my house was on fire.”

The McGuires lost everything, including two dogs that are now buried in the backyard.

“I lost two pets, Whitey and Suzie,” said Lisa.

Prichard Fire Chief David Hale says they’re still investigating what caused the blaze. Paul says he thinks it was an electrical problem.

“The only thing I know is it could possibly be the electrical wire on the house that was connected to the house,” said Paul.

Meanwhile, Lisa is holding on to the only memories she has... pictures of her family and home before the tragedy.

Right now, the couple says donations of any kind- shelter, clothes, and food are much needed.

“I’m hoping to move in somewhere, and I know my stuff is not going to be able to be replaced because I had a lot of valuable stuff,” said Paul.

FOX10 reached out to Prichard Fire Chief David Hale, and he says this is still an ongoing investigation with no new updates. FOX10 will update you as we learn more.

Click here to donate to the McGuire family’s Go Fund Me.

Copyright 2023 WALA. All rights reserved.