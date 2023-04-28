Advertise With Us
Local Steals and Deals

Residents left wondering, What’s next after EF-1 tornado and hail storm

In Bay County, the National Weather Service confirms an EF-1 tornado hit Lynn Haven. Our Sky 7 shows the path the tornado ripped through.
By Talor Maree
Published: Apr. 28, 2023 at 6:29 PM CDT
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - The torrential storm that hit Bay County left severe damage for homeowners, but even more damage to their pockets.

Lynn Haven resident, Sarah Marler said after an eerie silence, she heard what she thought was hail.

It was then quickly confirmed when her husband opened the back door.

“He looked out the back door and there was golf ball size hail falling,” Marler said, adding the repair costs for their two vehicles could be thousands of dollars.

“It’s probably going to be over ten thousand dollars in damages, to the car. This was definitely not an expense that we were expecting.”

What started out as a hailstorm, quickly spiraled down a much more dangerous road. The confirmed category EF-1 tornado touched down in a neighborhood park.

Some of the worst damage was in the three hundred to seven-hundred block of Montana Avenue. Many people were left with cracked windows, missing shingles, and dents on their cars.

Now residents will potentially have to pay hefty repair fees.

Lynn Haven Mayor, Jesse Nelson, said cleanup has been a community effort.

“We put all hands on deck here to try to help alleviate as much of the damage as possible,” he said. “So, we had our fire, and police here on yesterday.”

Although residents now have to repair and replace property, they’re thankful it wasn’t worse.

Copyright 2023 WJHG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A former prison guard who is named in documents detailing a convicted killer’s early release...
Former prison guard poses as inmate’s sister to visit convicted killer, officials say
Scene of Amtrak train-car crash
Mobile PD provides details on deadly crash involving an Amtrak train and vehicle
Theodore man pleads guilty to robbery
Circle K robbery netted Theodore man 100 cigarette cartons, $51 – and a federal conviction
FILE- A closeup of a beam scale is seen in New York on April 3, 2018. Tirzepatide, a drug from...
Powerful new obesity drug poised to upend weight loss care
Donald Jones
UPDATE: Suspected Walmart shoplifter who assaulted store employee arrested

Latest News

Oliver Turner
MCSO investigates Grand Bay shooting
Casey Grayson, 24, Corey Harrison, 22, Dylan Arrington, 22, and Jerry Raynes
Truck possibly connected to Hinds County jail escape found in Newton County
Families, supporters come together for MPD's Crime Victims' Rights Awareness Walk
Mobile Police Department hosts annual crime rights walk
A person is dead and another is injured following a shooting that occurred in the 3800 block of...
Employee dead, tourist injured in shooting at popular New Orleans restaurant on opening day of Jazz Fest
File Photo
Dauphin Island sailboat race rescheduled due to weather