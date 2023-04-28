Saraland’s decision to stop police, fire service outside city draws concerns

SARALAND, Ala. (WALA) - The city’s decision to stop providing police and fire services outside the corporate limits has raised concerns – not just among people who live and work there but also volunteer firefighters in the area.

The move results from a 2021 law sponsored by state Sen. Chris Elliott (R-Josephine) allowing cities to pull back from their police jurisdictions. Saraland recently became the first city in Mobile County to do so, although it will not take effect until the beginning of next year.

Once it does take effect, people living within three miles of Saraland will lose daily coverage and will have to rely on the Mobile County Sheriff’s Office and volunteer fire departments. Dale Potts, a volunteer firefighter for multiple departments in northern Mobile County, said those outfits are too poorly staffed and equipped to take on the added responsibility.

“The volunteers are gonna have to cover more area, and we get less money to cover more area,” he said.

Saraland has been able to collect half the municipal sales tax rate in the police jurisdiction to pay for emergency services. Mayor Howard Rubenstein said in the past year, Saraland responded to 312 police calls, 160 medical emergencies and 23 fires in the police jurisdiction. But he said the city found it was spending about $200,000 more each year than it was collecting from those areas.

“We look at it from a financial standpoint,” he told FOX10 News. “It just made sense for us to be able to focus on public safety resources on our residents.”

Rubenstein said Saraland will continuing to assist other agencies, as it already does through mutual aid agreements. And he noted that the City Council delayed it from taking effect to give other agencies time to adjust.

“We’re doing this well in advance,” he said. “It’s not gonna take effect until January 1. And we’re giving an invitation to anybody who touches the city, we will welcome them petitioning for annexation.”

But Potts said response times certainly will suffer. On top of rising costs for fuel and maintenance of firefighting equipment and vehicles, he added, rural departments are having a harder time recruiting personnel.

“And 80% of firefighters are volunteer,” he said. “So the majority of firefighters in America are volunteer.”

Brian Dean, a third-generation scrap metal dealer along U.S. 45 outside of Saraland, said he worries about coverage in the future.

“That’s my main concern, that we won’t get emergency services out here when we need it,” he said.

Dean, co-owner of Dean’s Scrap Metal, said the business has a water truck, so fires are not a huge concern. But he said the scrapyard does draw criminals, and he added that accidents are common on the highway. He said he worries about response times.

“We had a guy here who had a heart attack last Friday here in the parking lot, a customer,” he said. “And so, you know, Saraland was out here really quickly and, you know, took care of it.”

Rubenstein said Saraland has no plans to hold an election for a large-scale expansion of city boundaries. He said the city does not want to put people in a position having to join the city against their will because their neighbors outvoted them.

That mean people whose properties do not adjoin the city have no immediate option. But Rubenstein added that the city has been growing consistently, annexing a couple hundred acres of land over the past year. He said the council considers two or three new petitions each meeting.

“We are growing exponentially right now as far as the area,” he said. “So if you’re a mile away, I think within a few months – especially for the neighbors that are coming in, you’ll find a way to touch our city.”

