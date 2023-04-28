Advertise With Us
‘Serial thief’ from Fairhope gets more than five years for embezzling $286,000 from employer

Kelley Ann Kann ... sentenced to federal prison in embezzlement case.
Kelley Ann Kann ... sentenced to federal prison in embezzlement case.(Baldwin County Corrections Center)
By Brendan Kirby
Published: Apr. 28, 2023 at 2:04 PM CDT|Updated: 36 minutes ago
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - Dubbed a “serial thief” who abused her position of trust, a Fairhope woman will go to prison for more than five years for embezzling almost $300,000, a federal judge ruled Friday.

Kelley Ann Kann, 57, pleaded guilty in December to wire fraud. She admitted that she embezzled more than $286,000 from The Weavil Company, a real estate firm where she worked as an office administrator and bookkeeper.

U.S. District Judge Kristi DuBose agreed to the prosecution recommendation of three years and a month in prison on the wire fraud charge, followed by two years for aggravated identity theft, for a total of five years and a month. After prison, she will be supervised by the U.S. Probation Office for three years and will have to pay back $286,307.73, the judge ordered.

“Greedy, selfish criminals like Ms. Kann can’t hide when they abuse the trust of their innocent victims,” Acting U.S. Attorney Sean Costello said in a prepared statement. “Together with our law enforcement partners, we will bring to justice crooks who take advantage of their employers to enrich themselves.”

Assistant U.S. Attorney Justin Roller pointed to allegations of other crimes – both before and after Kann’s federal indictment. While she was stealing from The Weavil Company, he wrote in a sentencing memorandum, she was under indictment in San Antonio on charges that she stole from a pair of remodeling companies she had worked for from 2014 to 2016.

Roller wrote that as recently as January – after she had pleaded guilty in Mobile – the owner of an automotive repair shop in Pensacola reported to the Escambia County Sheriff’s Office that Kann used her position as an office assistant to steal money from his business account.

“Kann is a serial thief whose conduct reveals a heightened risk of recidivism,” Roller wrote.

According to Kann’s written plea agreement, while working for The Weavil Company, she fraudulently obtained credit cards in July 2018 using information about her boss’s wife. She then made hundreds of unauthorized purchases of goods and services between then and 2001. In just one example, she used a credit card to make a $248 payment to Riviera Utilities for her home in Spanish Fort in 2019. Court records show other unauthorized purchases included TV subscriptions, electronics, furniture, a sewing machine, vacations and food orders.

The firm’s owner, Richard Weavil, wrote in a letter submitted by prosecutors that Kann’s fraud forced him to delay retirement.

“She endeared herself to my entire family yet stole my wife’s identity and damaged her credit which took forever to straighten out,” he wrote.

Roller suggested Kann’s record constitutes a pattern.

“Kann’s embezzlement in this case was not an isolated incident or aberrational conduct. … To the contrary, Kann has a history of stealing from her employers dating back to at least 2014,” he wrote.

